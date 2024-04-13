By Kevin Fraser Park •
Charity scavenger hunt
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
The Youth Association of La Cala of Mijas with help from the Town Hall, are organising the 1st Green Expedition, an environmental scavenger hunt for the benefit of Mijas Felina. The event will take place on Sunday April 28 at 10am in one of the most beautiful places in the area, the Roza del Aguado Cork Oak Trail.
Mijas councillor for the Environment and Animal Welfare, Marco Cortés, said, “I congratulate you for having this initiative and that the funds are destined to this non-profit association, and furthermore it is promoted in a natural environment, the Roza del Aguado Cork Oak Grove, which is one of the last strongholds of this protected forest mass that Mijas has and one of the most important on the Costa del Sol”.
The cost to participate is just €5 which will be donated to Mijas Felina. “It can be used either to pay for castrations or to help in cases where animals have been run over or are sick”, said the president of Mijas Felina, Cristina Sanchez.
If you are interested in participating, it doesn’t matter how old you are, because the Green Expedition is open to all ages. Cortés invited families, “to come with their children to enjoy this event and if they don’t know this area of the cork oak forest this is the ideal time to do so because it is a natural beauty that we have here in Mijas and they can learn about the work that Mijas Felina does”.
