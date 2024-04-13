News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 11:11
Image: Shutterstock/Krakenimages.com
Like Ironing?
MABS San Javier is looking for some volunteers for its charity store in San Javier to join them to help out with the ironing from 10 am to 2 pm every Monday. Drop by the store or call 968 19 13 00 for more information.
THE Trevi Dart Club in Camposol will be hosting a singles dart tournament at Trevis Bar on April 28. All levels of players are welcome. Registration will be at 2.30 pm and the draw at 3 pm. There is a €5 entry fee for players.
THE Cinema in Lorca Cine Almenara Lorca shows movies every Thursday in English at 6.30 pm. The movies in English say V.O.S.E (original version subtitles in Spanish). For more information see acecalmenara.com.
A walk in support of Autism has been organised in Cartagena on April 21 at 11 am. The route will begin at Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Cartagena and will be 5 km. To sign up see lineadesalida.net registration fees will be donated to the charity ‘Autismo Somos Todos’.
SAN Pedro del Pinatar hosts ‘Julian, for Little Heroes’ event on April 14, aiming to support 7-year-old cancer patient Julian Cayetano Costa Clemente and his family. Organised by Teiwaz Association, the event features sports, dance, workshops, and more, at the Centro de Ocio y Artes Emergentes.
THE Brotherhood of Rocío in Lorca will celebrate its traditional Rocío Pilgrimage on April 20 and 21. Departing from the Iglesia del Carmen at 10:30 am, festivities will take place at the former football field in El Consejero district also.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
