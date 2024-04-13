By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 12:56

Photo: Facebook / DJ Russell Soden

The biggest party of the year will take place on Friday May 3 at outdoor venue El Gamonal on the outskirts of San Pedro towards La Quinta, only 10 minutes by car from Centro Plaza.

Russell Soden, the best DJ on Costa del Sol, will play all the best 80s music all night long, there is a dance floor both outside under the stars, and inside after midnight. Generous amounts of all kinds of delicious mingle food will be served for 3 hours from 8pm to 11pm with free flowing wine/beer/soft drinks.

There will also be a pizza station, a paella station, cheese and ham station – all included in the price. The bar will be open all night for cocktails.

The organisers hope that many of you will want to wear outfits from back in the day but you do what feels right for you. The only thing they would really need you to do is to show up with your best party mood and dancing shoes.

The price is €95 to be paid in advance, first come, first served as tickets are limited. Bizum: 641680085 Swish (Sweden): +34691047160 Revolut: @monica9zy7