Traditional dance in Palma, April 14

By Annette Christmas • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 12:57

Traditional Mallorcan dance. Credit: Escola de Musica i Danses

For a moving insight into local life, stroll by Ses Voltes in the Parc de la Mar in Palma this Sunday afternoon.

The spirited performances of traditional Mallorcan dance (ball de bot) will be given by the Balladors des Raiguer at at 5 pm, and the Escola de Música i Danses de Mallorca at 6 pm.

Afterwards, the floor is open to the public.

The public joins in

Young and old joyfully dance in their everyday clothes, showing that the tradition is still alive and recalling the pastimes of a bygone era.

The venue is the courtyard of Ses Voltes, an exhibition centre below Palma cathedral in the Parc de la Mar.