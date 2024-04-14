An explosion of passion and energy

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 10:02

Photo: Facebook / Patax

Teatro Ciudad de Marbella on Saturday May 4 at 8pm sees 7 musicians and a dancer live on stage.

Patax is today the most prominent fusion band in Spain, and already a project known throughout the world. With more than 90,000 followers on Facebook and 24 million views on YouTube, Patax is following an unstoppable trajectory along the lines of other of great fusion artists from which they draw influences including: Weather Report, Chick Corea Elektric Band, Frank Zappa and Herbie Hancock.

Known for their amazing ability to fuse many styles at the highest level, Patax is a group of international musicians; a cosmopolitan, multiracial and multicultural band, who play new jazz fusion in the international arena with an impressive live performance.

Jorge Perez, a percussionist trained in Madrid and Cuba and graduated from Berklee College of Music in Boston After many years on the national scene, Jorge Perez founded Patax in 2008, a project with three albums under its belt and a promising future. His music is influenced by many styles ranging from Flamenco to Funk and Jazz.

This project, natural heir to the Jazz of Wayne Shorter and Miles Davis, takes fusion to a new level, fusing Flamenco and Afro-Cuban Floklore. Patax are the freshest, most surprising and cosmopolitan expression of the new generation of Spanish Jazz and you can catch them in Marbella. Ticket price is €12 from www.mientrada.net, the theatre box office or by phoning 952 93 88 14