Messiah: the musical

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 10:51

The Messiah Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The musical ‘The Messiah’ will be performed in the Plaza Federico García Lorca of Torremolinos on Friday May 17.

“The Messiah musical theatre tells the most famous story of all time”, said the Councillor for Culture, Events and Traditions, José Manuel Ruiz, launching the event.

The story that shapes the faith of millions of people throughout the centuries and around the world, told through a musical-theatre, a genre acclaimed as great musical pieces of the level of the rock opera ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’. It seeks to raise awareness beyond religion and belief, based on values that today, due to the frenetic pace of society, are fading away.

The play has a total of 14 actors, the original script is by Black Sheep Producciones, the staging and direction are by David Suárez, and the musical adaptation is by Juana Escribano. Black Sheep Producciones was created in 2012 and are specialists in musical theatre and revue-cabaret shows.

People with reduced mobility who wish to attend this show can request a reserved seat by calling 952.37.95.53 or by sending an email to cultura@torremolinos.es.