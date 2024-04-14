Modernising local businesses in Huercal-Overa

By Julian Phillips • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 18:47

Every little helps and these grants could really boost businesses. Credit: Huercal-Overa Town Hall

Huercal-Overa Town Council is extending its support to local businesses with the latest call for modernisation of local commerce and hospitality. This initiative, launched in 2018, aims to enhance and modernise key sectors in the local economy.

Mayor Domingo Fernandez, alongside Commerce Councillor Monica Navarro and European Programs Councillor Rocio Parra, recently signed off on a grant awarded to Eva Cristina Lopez for modernising her graphic design business. This financial assistance enables Lopez to optimise her operations and stay updated with the latest technologies in her field.

The grants, which can reach up to €2,500, are designed to aid businesses and hospitality establishments with over five years of operation in the municipality, enhancing their competitiveness and modernising their operations. Councillor Navarro emphasised the commitment to supporting local merchants and improving the quality of local businesses.

Funding for equipment

Eligible actions for funding include installation, equipment, and modernisation investments, focusing on enhancing the image, competitiveness, and quality of local businesses.

Local commerce plays a vital role in Huercal-Overa‘s economy, and the Town Council remains dedicated to supporting and promoting it. The call for grants will remain open until November 30, offering substantial municipal resources to businesses with a longstanding presence in the area.

For further information and assistance with applications, interested parties can contact the Economic Promotion Area of the Council. The Council also plans to collaborate with various organisations, including the Association of Merchants, Chamber of Commerce, Provincial Council, and Junta de Andalucia, to further promote local commerce through additional initiatives this year.