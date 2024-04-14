Qi Gong: in contact with nature

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 9:41
Qi Gong
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
The Las Presas de Torreblanca park will host a free Qi Gong exhibition on Monday April 22 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm to commemorate World Earth Day.
“We want to continue promoting outdoor activities in different areas of the town and, on April 22, World Earth Day, what better setting than the Las Presas park for a Qi Gong master class with our teacher Rocío Pérez”, announced Councillor for Sports and Urban Ecology, Julio Rodríguez.
The Councillor explained that, “Qi Gong is very similar to Tai Chi and helps us to meditate, to breathe, to be in contact with nature. We wanted to commemorate World Earth Day and with Qi Gong, in addition to physical exercise, participants take away an awareness of how to take care of our environment”.
