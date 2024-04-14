Students in Vera learn about Fake News

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 15:26
Detecting fake news is an important issue.
Credit: Vera Town Hall
Classrooms of IES Alyanub de Vera transformed into bustling newsrooms as 3rd year E.S.O students delved into combating ‘fake news’.
Led by journalist Marisa Ramirez, the workshop aimed to equip students from Vera with the skills to navigate today’s media landscape effectively.
During the session, students actively engaged in practical exercises to discern between accurate information and misinformation. They learned strategies to evaluate information critically, particularly in the digital age where communication is predominantly online. The workshop also addressed the responsible use of social media and techniques to detect misinformation in images and audio.
In the upcoming session, students will assume the roles of journalists, collaborating on editorial tasks for a newspaper, radio, and television. This hands-on approach aims to deepen their understanding of journalistic practices.
This initiative is part of the ‘Desenreda’ program, which focuses on media literacy workshops for secondary school students. Supported by the Ministry of Educational Development and Professional Training and endorsed by the Press Associations of Andalusia and the Professional College of Journalists of Andalusia, these workshops aim to empower students with the tools to critically analyse the world around them, challenge stereotypes, and navigate media and social networks responsibly.
Each workshop was 6 hours and catered to groups of 30 students, offering them invaluable insights into global issues and fostering critical thinking skills.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.