Students in Vera learn about Fake News

By Julian Phillips • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 15:26

Detecting fake news is an important issue. Credit: Vera Town Hall

Classrooms of IES Alyanub de Vera transformed into bustling newsrooms as 3rd year E.S.O students delved into combating ‘fake news’.

Led by journalist Marisa Ramirez, the workshop aimed to equip students from Vera with the skills to navigate today’s media landscape effectively.

During the session, students actively engaged in practical exercises to discern between accurate information and misinformation. They learned strategies to evaluate information critically, particularly in the digital age where communication is predominantly online. The workshop also addressed the responsible use of social media and techniques to detect misinformation in images and audio.

In the upcoming session, students will assume the roles of journalists, collaborating on editorial tasks for a newspaper, radio, and television. This hands-on approach aims to deepen their understanding of journalistic practices.

This initiative is part of the ‘Desenreda’ program, which focuses on media literacy workshops for secondary school students. Supported by the Ministry of Educational Development and Professional Training and endorsed by the Press Associations of Andalusia and the Professional College of Journalists of Andalusia, these workshops aim to empower students with the tools to critically analyse the world around them, challenge stereotypes, and navigate media and social networks responsibly.

Each workshop was 6 hours and catered to groups of 30 students, offering them invaluable insights into global issues and fostering critical thinking skills.