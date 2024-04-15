200 swimmers in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 19:20

Photo, Playa El Cable: Malaga Provincial Council

On Sunday April 21, from 11am onwards, more than 200 swimmers will meet in the El Cable Ciudad de Marbella Winter Crossing. A sporting event, which was originally scheduled for March but had to be postponed due to the bad weather.

Participants will face a challenging 2,000 metre course in the shape of a triangle, with the El Cable Tower as the main point. The activity will begin with the collection of bibs from 9am, extending until 30 minutes before the start of the competition. Swimmers without wetsuits will start the race promptly at 11am, followed ten minutes later by those who choose to wear neoprene.

The presentation of trophies to the top three finishers in each category is scheduled for 1pm, celebrating the effort and performance of the participants. In this exciting aquatic day, 240 swimmers from various regional and national clubs are expected to participate.