Different strokes: the Torremolinos Swimming Crossing

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 11:46

Register for the swimming competition Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The tenth ‘Costa de Torremolinos Swimming Crossing’ has now opened its registration period to take part in the competition which this year will be held on Saturday July 27 along the coastline of the town, an event promoted by the Fire Brigade of the municipality with the support of the Town Hall and which has already attracted more than 100 registrations in just over a week.

This year, 2024, the sporting event will once again offer two distances, a seven-kilometre crossing and a 3.5-kilometre run. Specifically, for this tenth edition, a total of 250 places are on offer, 150 for the longer competition and 100 places for the short course.

The 7 kilometre course will start from La Carihuela beach at the boundary between Torremolinos and Benalmádena, while the 3.5 kilometre course will start from the promenade of El Bajondillo, with the finish line of both races located in Los Álamos.

The registration fee includes swimmer’s bag, personalised T-shirt, silicone cap, identification bracelet, nautical emergency whistle, personalised medal, accident and civil liability insurance, liquid refreshments during the race and post-finish refreshments.

The deadline for registration for these competitions is May 31 and those interested can go to the website www.travesiacostatorremolinos.com where all the information related to this sporting event is available.