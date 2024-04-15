40 mistreated dogs

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Some 40 dogs have been removed from a farm where the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Guardia Civil has denounced the state of abandonment in which most of the animals belonging to a hunting group were found.
Estepona Town Hall transferred the dogs to a kennel in El Paraíso, where they can receive appropriate care. Seprona and the veterinary team of the Regional Agricultural Office (OCA), have been in contact with the owner of the farm and reports from the veterinarians of the OCA and the technicians of the Council’s Health Department about the state in which the dogs had been discovered may recommend further action.
Estepona Council is responsible for the removal and maintenance of any animals that are in a state of abandonment due to the inaction of their owners. At the moment, the kennel with which the Town Hall has a collaboration agreement looks after many dogs that were recovered from homes where they were abandoned or mistreated.
