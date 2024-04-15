API – they speak your language

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 10:34

Credit: Jules

Arriving in Estepona from Belgium with their 2 kids in 2003, Ismael a project manager in the building trade and his wife Ann embarked on a new life in the sun.

After a couple of years, they decided to make the move to Almeria in 2005 and after working for another estate agent and much persuasion from Ismael, Ann finally agreed that setting up an agency on their own was a gamble worth taking. And that gamble has taken off!

Setting up Almeria Property Investments (API) in 2014 was no easy task but with hard work and unsurpassed customer service and after care they really made a success.

Vera based office

Working out of their office in Vera, the couple had a strategy that was somewhat unique, not only finding the best house for their clients and getting the best prices for those selling as is the usual action for estate agents. They approached things a little bit differently. With Ismael’s background in project management in construction, he could not only advise on what could be done aesthetically and legally but he could also organise his team of skilled builders to help create your dream house.

And with Ann taking the reins of the back office and admin, they created a formidable team that was trusted by their growing clientele.

Originally from Belgium, they of course have a large client base of expats from their native country but speaking 5 languages means that they really do speak your language, and this is very important in the current international clientele that is choosing to move to Almeria.

The biggest problem they are currently facing says Ismael, is the lack of new build properties that many clients are looking for. He also added that many clients are downsizing from large inland properties to smaller beachfront apartments and finding that their sofa will not fit in the lounge.

This is where their expert guidance really pays off, making all the pieces fit together so that the clients find exactly what they are looking for.

In the summer months API becomes even more of a family business as their son comes to help out, also being a polyglot is a real bonus.

They have no plans to grow too large as they love the closeness they currently have with all their clients and as Ann says, it is difficult to maintain this when you become a larger and seemingly faceless agency. This closeness is really highlighted by the many clients returning years later to ask their advice on even simple matters.

Phone: +34 950 460 874. Mobile: +34 670 596 085

Email: info@almeriapropertyinvestments.com

Ronda de las Buganvillas, 42, 04621 Vera, Almería

SPONSORED