Association in Almeria is looking for foster families

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 18:57

A couple of months in the summer can really help these kids. Credit: Association Amigos del Sahara de Almeria

The Association Amigos del Sahara de Almeria is looking for foster families for the months of July and August.

In collaboration with Almeria Town Hall, the Diputacion of Almeria and the town hall of Roquetas del Mar, they are hoping to find as many foster families as possible.

This summer, welcome a new member into your family, and help one of the Saharaui children spend some time away from the high temperatures and difficult life they have in the Sahara Desert.

If you want to do something different and rewarding this summer, why not become a foster family for one of these children.

Help this association in their goal to help as many children as possible giving them a break from the desert. Fostering a Saharaui child is an unforgettable experience, and you will be helping ensure these boys and girls have a summer they deserve.

For more information about get in touch 661971520 or 661971521.