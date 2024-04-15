Celestial events will be seen in Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 11:48

Eclipses crossing Spain in 2026,2027 and 2028. Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria will be able to witness rare celestial events, including solar eclipses, over the next few years.

While Spain experienced a partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, the real spectacle is set to begin in 2026.

On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will sweep across Spain, missing Almeria but touching several other regions. However, Almeria won’t miss out entirely. On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will pass through southern Spain, including parts of Almeria. This event will offer a longer period of totality, providing a unique viewing opportunity.

Not to be left out, Almeria will experience an annular solar eclipse on January 26, 2028. During this event, the sun will not be completely covered, creating a stunning ring of fire effect visible in the northern areas of the province.

Rare opportunity

These celestial events are rare opportunities, with experts noting that witnessing a total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most people. After this series of eclipses, the next chance to see one in Europe won’t be until 2081.

It’s important to note the different types of solar eclipses: total, partial, and annular. A total eclipse occurs when the moon completely covers the sun, while a partial eclipse only covers part of it. An annular eclipse happens when the moon appears smaller than the sun, leaving a ring of sunlight visible.

Although some areas of Almeria may miss out on these events, they still offer a unique chance for many to witness the wonder of the cosmos.