By Anna Ellis • Updated: 15 Apr 2024 • 12:41

Michael Purdy and Philip Trower completing Alicante's Survivor Race for charity. Image: Carmen's Bar.

A huge congratulations is in order for Philip Trower and Michael Purdy, from Carmen’s Bar in Urb. El Chaparral, Torrevieja.

The dynamic duo took part in the Survivor Race on April 13 in support of charity.

Taking on the race in Alicante was no small feat.

Philip and Michael tackled the challenging 6km route and 20 obstacles with determination, completing it in an impressive hour and a half, almost to the minute!

Their mission was clear: to raise funds for two local organisations, the Helping Hand Food Bank and the Torrevieja Animal Shelter.

Remarkably, Philip and Michael exceeded their initial fundraising goal of €1000 in less than a week. Undeterred, they aimed even higher, setting their sights on €2500.

In the end, their efforts paid off as they raised an astounding €2677.90!

“We have been truly overwhelmed by the support,” says Michael. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who generously donated and sponsored us.”

The Helping Hand Food Bank plays a vital role in providing essential assistance to struggling families, while the Torrevieja Animal Shelter works tirelessly to rescue and find loving homes for animals in need.

If you would like to contribute, you can visit Carmen’s Bar on Calle Fray Angélico or call (+34) 965077480.