Free tickets for Selwo Adventure Park

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 20:31

Agreement with Selwo Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall is once again giving out invitations to all residents for Selwo Adventure Park free of charge. This initiative is possible thanks to a collaboration agreement signed between the Council and Parques Reunidos, the company that manages the zoo.

As was the case last year, the procedure for obtaining entry will be via a code that those interested enter on the Selwo Aventura website in order to get their ticket online. In this way, residents will no longer have to go to the ticket office when they visit the park, but will go directly to the entrance turnstile where they will show their invitation.

Those interested can go to the Town Hall in Estepona and Cancelada or by accessing the Council website, section ‘Selwo Aventura Estepona. Códigos Promocionales’.

Director of Selwo Aventura, Alberto Martín, encouraged locals and tourists to visit the park, one of the best outdoor leisure activities in Andalucia, to see for themselves the park’s commitment to animal welfare, species conservation and biodiversity.