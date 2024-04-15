Global Taekwondo in La Nucia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 15:20

Omar Del Valle awarded with bronze Credit: Alfas del Pi Council

Another success for La Nucia, as Omar Del Valle wins a bronze medal at the Spanish International Taekwondo Open championship in the municipality.

The championship gathered 1,900 competitors with 30 country representatives and played a key role in promoting the local sports facilities and the talented athletes participating.

Omar Del Valle was one of the trio of Valencian Community representatives in La Nucia and alongside his participation in the championship, he took part in the individual competition, reaching the semifinals in one of the most powerful categories of Senior 1.

An elaborate form of martial art, Taekwondo has reached a global level over the past few years, playing a significant role in sports culture worldwide, and although it began in Korea, athletes from across the globe are now making remarkable contributions to the advancement of the practice.