Las Negras – a colourful and vibrant summer haven

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 11:22

One of the colourful streets in Las Negras Credit: Creative Commons

Las Negras stands out as one of the most charming and tourist-friendly villages in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park.

While its beach may not be the most famous, its central location within the park makes it an excellent choice for a relaxing break.

Once inhabited almost exclusively by fishermen, Las Negras now shares its space with tourists. About half of its 350 registered inhabitants are foreigners, mainly Germans, drawn to the area’s tranquillity and scenic beauty. Despite the influx of tourists, the village still retains its fishing activity, evident in the fishing boats that dot the waters each night.

The village derives its name from the nearby mountain, El Cerro Negro, a massive dark volcanic mass whose erosion has spread black stones across the sea and the village’s beaches, lending them their distinctive colour.

Hippy Haven

The proximity to Cala San Pedro, a haven for hippie communities for many years, infuses Las Negras with a bohemian atmosphere evident in certain establishments and houses.

The history of Las Negras is relatively recent. Originally, most locals resided in San Pedro, a beautiful beach about an hour’s walk from the village. However, due to mobility and geographical access, families gradually migrated to the current site of Las Negras around the 1960s. This area was previously home to warehouses for storing esparto grass, which was transported by boat.

The village’s name has an interesting origin. According to local elders and documented records from 1905, it stems from a peculiar story. In an old farmhouse near Cortijo Viejo de Las Negras, a family employed two young women from Africa who had dark skin. When people came to this place, they referred to the girls’ skin colour, calling them “Las Negras.”

Rugged Volcanic Coastline

Piracy also features in the village’s history. The rugged, volcanic coastline of Cabo de Gata, with its caves, small coves, and natural harbours, provided ideal hiding spots for pirates and their vessels. One of the last pirates in the area was known as El Joraique.

Today Las Negras still retains it old fishing village charm and its unique maritime atmosphere. It is a very quiet place in the winter months but once the summer sun arrives it converts into a bustling and vibrant village with an alternative and colourful atmosphere that is truly amazing.