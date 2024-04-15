Painting exhibition in Albox

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 12:56

The participants of the painting Exhibition. Credit: Albox Town Hall

Ten women from Albox are displaying their paintings after taking part in a workshop. The exhibition is on show at the Municipal Women’s Centre until April 19.

The Municipal Women’s Information Centre (CMIM) is showcasing the artworks of ten women from Albox. It’s the ‘Carmen de Burgos Painting Workshop Exhibition’ organised by the Albox Town Hall, and it will be open for viewing until Friday, April 19, at the CMIM.

Specifically, Maricarmen Navarro, Rosa Maria Molina, Ingrid Campos, Catalina Fabrega, Clarisa Paulina, Maria Sara Carrizo, Carmen del Aguila, Juana Fernandez, Maria Trinidad Fernandez, and Francisca Marmol from Albox have created the artworks now on display after participating in the ‘Carmen de Burgos Painting Workshop’.

A journey through the works

The Special Deputy for Equality and Family, Maria Luisa Cruz, along with the Mayor of Albox, Maria del Mar Alfonso, and the Equality Councillor, Eva Vanesa Aguila, inaugurated the new painting exhibition alongside the students and creators of the works. It’s a journey through the works created by ten women from the municipality who have participated in this painting workshop over the past two years, taught by the teacher, Leonor Lentisco.

After the exhibition opening and the presentation of a gift to all participants by the authorities, the mayor emphasised how “these kinds of initiatives promote the socio-cultural life of our villages. This painting workshop encourages the participation of women from our villages and brings them the opportunity to learn and enjoy this proposal from the Provincial Council.

The provincial deputy highlighted that these workshops serve as “meeting points for women from all municipalities” and emphasised the important role played by the Provincial Council in bringing these activities to the municipalities. The exhibition can be visited in the morning from 9 am to 2 pm, in the room located in the basement of the Municipal Historical Archive, within the CMIM facilities, located at Calle Ramón y Cajal, 23.