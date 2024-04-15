The Google Maps car returns

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 14:21
The Google Maps car
Photo: Wikimedia CC / David McSpadden
The emblematic Google Maps vehicle will travel around Spain over the next few months, visiting up to 15 Andalucian towns. Users who wish to do so will be able to hide their homes, so that they do not appear on the application.
19 years have passed since the launch of Google Maps. A digital map that today is used by more than a billion people around the world. The application collects information and photographs of millions of streets, thanks to the Google car whose job is to capture panoramic images for the Street View platform.
Equipped with cutting-edge cameras and state-of-the-art mapping technology, Google has released an extensive list of Andalucian cities that will be photographed by the Street View vehicle and they include: Malaga, Seville, Cadiz and Algeciras.
No calendar has been provided with the exact dates on which it will be present in a given city or town. However, users have the possibility to consult the mapping service’s website to check if the vehicle has already passed through their area, or even to receive a notification when it is about to arrive. You can also ask Google to hide your house or car on Google Maps, so that it will be blurred or erased when someone searches for it.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
