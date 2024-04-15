The X Miles of Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 14:52
Vicente Devesa Olmedo and Cristina de la Torre Raredes
Credit: Alfas del Pi Council
The annual X Miles of Costa Blanca took place on April 14, highlighted by Vicente Devesa Olmedo´s victory, as he secured first place for the third year in a row.
The sports event, organised by El Faro Athletics Club, challenges the participants with a 16-kilometre route through the urban areas of Alfas del Pi and Albir.
Starting from 9am, surrounded by picturesque sea and mountain views, the athletes compete for the top three places in men’s and women’s groups.
This year, for the third time in a row, Vicente Devesa Olmedo came first, with an average pace of 3.35. Second was David Sanchez Calixto, followed by Adrian Navarro Fortuño. Within women, Cristina de la Torre Raredes came first, while Irina Lumanova secured the second place and Albra Maria was awarded the third place.
The event was supervised by the Sports Department of the Local Police, Civil Protection and volunteers to ensure safety but no issues arose.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
