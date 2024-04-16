1,800-home macro-urbanisation in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 9:54

Saladavieja in Estepona Photo: Google

Almost 16 years after the first steps were taken to promote the construction in Estepona of a new macro-urbanisation with 1,800 homes, the project has passed a decisive stage.

The Junta de Andalucía has just issued environmental authorisation in favour of the development of the land in the Saladavieja sector, with a surface area of over 400,000 square metres.

The final approval of the Saladavieja area development plan dates from May 2008. Its approval allowed progress to be made in the reparcelling and urban development of the area. As part of the reparcelling project, among plots for residential use, an area of over 20,000 square metres is, “to be used as a private cultural and educational facility”.

The development project specifies that the area currently has access roads from the adjoining development to the south, Urbanización Seghers; to the north, from the recently built development; and to the east, from the access road to the centre of Las Mesas all of which will be replaced by a new road network.