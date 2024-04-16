63,000 people helped by the Almeria Red Cross

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 12:22

Faced with many challenges last year, the Red Cross helped over 63,000 people. Credit: Red Cross

In 2023, the Red Cross in Almeria aided nearly 63,000 individuals through various social initiatives.

The president, Antonio Alastrue, highlighted the organisation’s challenges, activities, and accomplishments during the year. Among these, over 176,000 direct interventions were made to assist people in need across 74 municipalities.

With the efforts of 2,800 volunteers and over 13,000 individuals and companies supporting their cause he emphasised the importance of volunteers in identifying vulnerabilities and providing assistance. The Red Cross focused on combating loneliness, particularly among older adults. They provided support to 2,620 elderly individuals to combat loneliness, health issues and digital exclusion.

Employment support was another priority, with 4,300 individuals participating in job placement activities, leading to 800 job placements.

Supporting migrants and refugees

They also provided aid to those facing extreme vulnerability due to economic hardships, with over 28,200 individuals assisted, including 2,337 homeless people. Additionally, they supported migrants and refugees throughout their migration process, offering essential services and promoting integration.

The charity also addressed the digital divide by enhancing digital skills among vulnerable populations through projects like Click_A, benefiting 1,830 people.

Children’s welfare was prioritised, with initiatives aimed at creating safe environments and promoting positive parenting. The Red Cross Youth section conducted various campaigns and projects benefiting over 5,000 young people.

The Relief Area provided assistance to 8,832 individuals, including preventive services, maritime rescue, and disaster response. Furthermore, the Red Cross obtained recognition for its commitment to sustainability.