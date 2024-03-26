120 kilos of food for the Mijas Red Cross

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 11:59

Food for the needy Photo: Mijas Town Hall

In December 2023, the Mijas Association of Artisans, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, launched, for the fifth consecutive year, its charity calendar, with a print run of 1,200 copies.

All of them have been sold and all the money raised has been earmarked for the purchase of food products to be managed by the Red Cross and distributed to the neediest families in the municipality. “We have collected around 120 kilos of food and we are very happy with the participation of our colleagues from the association and all those who have collaborated both from the municipality and from outside”, said the president of the Mijas Artisans Association, Sonia Lekuona.

The councillor for Culture, Juan Carlos Maldonado, said that, “we will continue to help to make it possible for many families in our municipality to have the most basic thing, which is food”.

The vice-president of the Mijas Red Cross, María Martínez, said, “on Saturdays, we go from Riviera to Mijas Pueblo, passing through La Cala and Las Lagunas, distributing food to homeless people”.

With donations like this, the Red Cross is also able to extend the help it provides to the most needy families in the municipality. “This year we have had an average of 300 users (families) at the Food Bank, but with these donations we have increased the number by 75 more,” said Martínez.