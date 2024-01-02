By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 4:37

Help the Foodbank Photo: Selwo Aventura

SELWO is offering half-price tickets to everyone who is willing and able to collaborate with the Food Bank. Visitors to Selwo Aventura, Selwo Marina or the Benalmádena Cable Car can donate money or non-perishable food for this cause.

With the aim of helping the neediest families in Malaga, Selwo Costa del Sol is collaborating with the Costa del Sol Food Bank (Bancosol) for another year. Under the slogan “Feed a better life“, the campaign focuses on the urgency of covering people’s most basic needs.

The Food Bank of the Costa del Sol (Bancosol) is a non-profit organisation that belongs to the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL) and distributes more than 6 million kilos of food a year among almost 180 social entities to more than 50,000 people in Malaga province.

Until January 7, Selwo Aventura, Selwo Marina and the Benalmádena Cable Car will be collection points for non-perishable food, cash and digital donations for this charitable organisation.

Visitors who visit any of these parks can donate at least 3 non-perishable foodstuffs, such as canned food (fish, vegetables), oil and milk. They can also make a minimum donation of €5 at the ticket office, by bizum – to the number 00887 – or by bank transfer. Selwo Costa del Sol will then reward the charity of its visitors with a 50% discount on general admission (for the donor and a maximum of 3 companions).

This is a perfect offer for families coming to the end of the school holidays and are looking for something interesting and exciting to do while also, at the same time, making a difference to many people’s lives.