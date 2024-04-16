Advances in missing persons cases

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 19:37

Spain: Advances in missing person investigations. Credit: interior.gob.es

Can you imagine undergoing the anxiety of having a loved one go missing?

In 2023, Spain’s Ministry of the Interior shed light on significant advancements aimed at supporting families during such distressing times.

On Tuesday, April 16, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Minister of the Interior, chaired the yearly gathering at the National Centre for Missing Persons (CNDES) headquarters.

Here, Pilar Minuesa, the director, revealed the annual figures in which Security Forces investigated the disappearance of 15,126 individuals throughout the year.

New support initiatives

During the meeting, Grande-Marlaska announced new measures to assist families. These include an Information Letter provided at the time of reporting a disappearance, detailing available resources and ensuring continuous communication with the Security Forces.

‘The State Security Forces and Bodies will never give up in their efforts until they locate and identify all the people who are listed as missing,’ assured the minister.

Moreover, the CNDES is preparing to employ psychological professionals to offer free counselling to the relatives of missing persons.

Statistical overview

Of the 24,581 disappearance reports filed in 2023, 95.4 per cent were resolved, which translates to the locating of 13,088 people.

The majority of these cases (21,690) were voluntary disappearances, while 1,183 were involuntary, and only 89 were due to forced circumstances.

Other figure revealed that over 65.7 per cent of the missing persons were found within a week of them being reported missing, and less than one per cent of the cases had a fatal outcome.

Tributes and recognition

The session also honoured InterSOS, an association pivotal in establishing the CNDES. Grande-Marlaska presented an award to its founders, recognising their enduring efforts since the disappearance of their daughter in 1997.

This commitment led to the proclamation of March 9 as the ‘Day of Persons Missing Without Apparent Cause.’

In conclusion, these developments not only streamline the process of reporting and resolving cases of missing persons but also provide a beacon of hope for families grappling with the uncertainty of their loved ones’ whereabouts.