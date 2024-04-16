Family bike tour: free community event

By Eva Alvarez • Updated: 16 Apr 2024 • 9:02

Family cycling Credit: abzortu, Unsplash

Sant Joan and El Campello prepare for a cycling adventure with the inaugural ‘Volta en bici’ (bike tour) between the two towns on April 21st.

Cyclists of all ages are welcome to join in this family-friendly event, featuring a picturesque route spanning 13.7 kilometres. The ‘Volta en bici’ is crafted as a non-competitive and complimentary community gathering, fostering an atmosphere where participants can savour the journey without the stress of competition.

Registration now open

Reserve your spot now by registering on the website www.grupobrotons.es. Act fast, as registration closes just 30 minutes before the event kicks off. Anticipate a day filled with enjoyment for all, featuring refreshments, participant insurance, medical services, and exciting giveaways.

Safety reminders

Remember, safety comes first. All riders must wear helmets, and the use of mobile phones and headphones connected to audio players is prohibited during the ride. Ensure your bike is in prime condition before setting off. Perform a quick check of tyre pressure, chain lubrication, brake condition, and wheel fastenings. Remember, safety helmets are compulsory for all riders.

Route Details

The adventure begins at 10:00 am from the Manzaneta Gardens in Sant Joan, culminating at the Riu Sec Park in El Campello, located opposite the Civil Guard barracks. It’s an opportunity for families to create lasting memories while exploring the beautiful landscapes between these two charming municipalities.