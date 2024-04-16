By Anna Ellis •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 15:01
Indulge in culinary delights: Los Montesinos Tapas Route. Image: funkyfrogstock / Shutterstock.com.
From Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21, Los Montesinos is hosting its thirteenth Tapas Route.
The Tapas Route has become a significant and popular event in Los Montesinos’ tourism, gastronomy, and cultural calendar, attracting many visitors and boosting local spending.
Ana Belén Juárez Pastor, the Councillor for Tourism, confirmed that the Tapas Route is well-loved by both national and international visitors.
It showcases the region’s typical products as well as those from other cultures present in the town.
Attendees can enjoy 20 different tapas from 20 establishments, each priced at €3 including drinks.
You can also participate in a raffle for two meals or dinners for two, valued at €50.
To enter the raffle, you need to collect seals from 6 different establishments and deposit your “Tapas Ticket” in the designated ballot boxes.
On May 10 at 10:00.AM, the votes will be counted in the City Council’s Plenary Hall, and at 11:00.AM, the prize will be awarded to the most voted-for tapas.
The winning tapas and the establishment behind it will receive a commemorative plaque as the winner of the XIII Los Montesinos Tapas Route.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
