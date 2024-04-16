Live webcam of nesting black vultures

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 16 Apr 2024 • 21:09

Black vulture with chick. Credit: FVSM

Live stream of rare Mallorcan Black Vultures, with views of parent birds interacting with a newly hatched chick.

On Tuesday 16 April the Mediterranean Wildlife Foundation (FVSM) connected the cameras trained on the clifftop nests in the Serra de Tramuntana to the web.

The black vulture (Aegypius monachus) was close to extinction in the 1980s, with just 19 birds and one breeding pair remaining. Still vulnerable, they lay just one egg each year. The Serra is currently home to a breeding population of around 45 pairs, of which 34 successfully hatched an egg last season.

The FVSM website and YouTube channel provide a unique opportunity to observe these magnificent, rare creatures in the wild. Adult Black Vultures are three metres high.

Leave them in peace

Nesting vultures are easily disturbed, and the FVSM says it is vitally important to keep away from the area, otherwise their breeding success could be jeopardised.

The Balearic the Government has designated an extensive exclusion zone around their breeding grounds between January and September, and other protected species also live in the area, including Egyptian vultures and ospreys.

However, if anyone should come across an injured vulture, the Consortium for the Recovery of the Fauna of the Balearic Islands (Cofib) should be contacted.

The webcam initiative is ultimately funded by the European Next Generation funds. The Mediterranean Wildlife Foundation (FVSM) promotes land stewardship in Mallorca and has played a crucial role in the recovery of the species.

There is a recovery centre for injured vultures near Campanet which is open to the public.