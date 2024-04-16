Over 50 people took part in the Las Negras hike

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 17:47

The second of the planned hikes. Credit: Albox Town Council

More than fifty people from Albox came together on Sunday, April 14, for an adventurous hike through Cabo de Gata, along the Agua Amarga-Las Negras trail. This outing is part of the ‘Albox 2024 Trails Program’, organised by the Sports Department of the Albox City Council. It’s the second hike of eight planned routes scheduled until November.

The first event, held on February 25, featured a hike along the Genoveses-Mónsul trail. This time, the route on Sunday April 14 began in Agua Amarga, winding through coastal paths passing Cala de Enmedio, Cala del Plomo, and Cala San Pedro before ending in Las Negras, where a picnic awaited the hikers.

The trail was moderately difficult, spanning about 13 kilometres with a 500-meter elevation gain, and took about 4 hours to complete. The bus departed from Albox at 07:30, leaving from the ‘Las Ventas’ Sports Pavilion, with a journey of around 1 hour and 20 minutes to reach Agua Amarga.

The hiking activities will take a break until July 20th when the program resumes with a Night Trail to Calar Alto. Participants must be properly equipped with comfortable and warm clothing suitable for the season, sturdy footwear for varied terrain, water and snacks for the journey, and optionally, hiking poles for support.