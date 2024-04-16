Paws patrol in Velez-Malaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 11:11

Saving Lives, One Wag at a Time Image: Shutterstock/ Miluse

VELEZ-Málaga has decided to bolster the lifeguard team with an unconventional addition: trained rescue dogs. Instead of solely relying on the skills and experience of conventional lifeguards, the team will now include specially trained dogs, equipped for aquatic rescue and lifesaving tasks.

Training and Collaboration

This has been made possible through collaboration with the Canine Aquatic Rescue Association and the expertise of canine aquatic rescue professionals. These experts dedicate themselves to training dogs with specific skills tailored to handle any emergency that may arise in coastal waters.

From rescuing struggling swimmers to transporting floatation devices to critical points, these rescue dogs become a powerful force when it comes to saving lives at sea.

Search and Rescue Expertise

But their duties don’t end there. These dogs are also trained to use their keen sense of smell in search and rescue operations. In murky or low-visibility waters, where human sight may be limited, the highly developed olfactory senses of rescue dogs enable them to detect missing people beneath the surface, streamlining search operations and increasing the likelihood of successful rescues.

Impact on Coastal Safety

Identified with special vests distinguishing them as part of the rescue team, these canines will work hand in hand with human lifeguards, forming a cohesive and efficient team in emergencies.

