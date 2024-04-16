By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 9:04

Sustainable sleeps: easyHotel strikes gold in Alicante. Image: easyHotel / Facebook.

The easyHotel chain has just acquired land in Alicante for a new hotel, scheduled to open in 2026.

This will be their sixth hotel in Spain, joining locations in Malaga, Madrid, and Barcelona, with more openings planned for Barcelona (Meridiana) and Valencia in 2025.

The new hotel, located on Avenida de Alcoy near Parque del Tossal, will cover 2,900 square metres and offer 97 low-carbon rooms.

These rooms are designed to be sustainable while ensuring guest comfort.

Construction will focus on using recyclable and sustainable materials, with smart room design to optimise space and reduce the building’s carbon footprint.

The hotel is expected to receive a “Very Good” sustainability rating from BREEAM.

Karim Malak, CEO of easyHotel, is confident in the brand’s expansion strategy, citing its strong recognition among Spanish consumers.

He sees the new hotel as a way to strengthen the brand’s presence in important markets.