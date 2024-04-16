By Anna Ellis •
Torrevieja: International youth choirs face off in musical showdown. Image: Certamen Habaneras Torrevieja / Facebook.
Calling all choir fans!
The International Habaneras Youth Contest is set to take place on Saturday, April 20, at Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre, starting at 6:00.PM.
Originally a small event introduced in 1995 to complement the International Competition, the Youth Contest has now grown into a major international event for youth and children’s choirs, both domestically and abroad.
Notably, two foreign choirs from the Philippines and Cuba will participate, alongside national choirs from Extremadura (Cáceres), Madrid, and Andalusia.
Approximately 260 choir members will gather in Torrevieja on April 20.
Additionally, singers from the Symphony Choir of the Municipal Choral School, led by Selena Cancino Escobar, will also take part in the event.
Tickets for the concerts are now available for sale at the price of €5.00 and can be purchased at the Municipal Theatre Box Office, online at habaneras.org, or over the phone at (+34) 673931618.
