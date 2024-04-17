Alicante’s TRAM surging forward

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 16:03

Luceros station in Alicante Credit: Javi Mendez

In March, Alicante’s TRAM experienced a remarkable surge in ridership, with 1,626,819 passengers embarking on journeys.

This impressive figure reflects a significant 13.59 per cent increase from the same period last year, with 194,587 more passengers opting for rail travel. Meanwhile, Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) recorded a notable overall increase in ridership for March. Combining both Metrovalencia and TRAM d’Alacant, FGV tallied a total of 12,189,220 users, marking a substantial 7.55 per cent rise from March 2023. This surge equates to an additional 856,411 passengers embracing rail travel during this period.

Line insights

Exploring line-specific usage, Line 2 stood out as the busiest, serving 660,307 journeys between Luceros and San Vicent del Raspeig. Close behind, Line 1 linked Luceros and Benidorm, accommodating 325,140 passengers. Line 3, connecting Luceros and El Campello, logged 253,346 journeys, while Line 4 from Luceros to Plaza La Coruña saw 189,725 passengers. Line 9, from Benidorm to Denia, had 99,766 riders, and Line 5, connecting Porta del Mar and Plaza La Coruña, facilitated 98,534 trips. The peak day was March 27th, with a record 77,331 journeys.

Leading station

Luceros has once again emerged as the top transit hub, boasting 259,661 travellers after the completion of its renovations. Following closely, Mercado welcomed 192,745 passengers, with Benidorm ranking third at 114,933. In fourth place, Sant Vicent del Raspeig served 101,011 passengers, while Marq-Castillo secured fifth with 87,554 users.

Station rankings

Continuing down the list, El Campello claimed the sixth spot with 51,898 passengers, trailed closely by Bulevar del Plá at seventh with 51,194. Garbinet took the eighth position with 47,484, Pintor Gaston Castello followed in ninth with 45,143, and Universitat rounded off the top ten with 39,156 movements.