By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 13:39
Buzzing bonanza at Zenia Boulevard: Save the bees and win prizes. Image: Centro Comercial Zenia Boulevard / Facebook.
April, Zenia Boulevard is excited to present the “God Save the Bee” promotion.
Until April 27, shoppers who present purchase receipts totalling a minimum of €20 will have the opportunity to participate in a unique game.
The challenge? Land the honey dipper in one of the bee’s honeycombs for a chance to win fantastic prizes centred around bees, ranging from seed kits to honey lip balms.
But that’s not all! Each prize comes with an educational bookmark highlighting the significance of bees and offering valuable tips for their preservation.
Join the fun at the designated game stand days in April: Saturday 13th, Saturday 20th, and Saturday 27th, from 12:00.PM to 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM to 9:00.PM.
Participation in this promotion is exclusively for individuals over 18 years old and members of the Loyalty Club or Employees’ Club.
If you are not a member, head to the website: zeniaboulevard.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.