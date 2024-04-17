By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 13:39

Buzzing bonanza at Zenia Boulevard: Save the bees and win prizes. Image: Centro Comercial Zenia Boulevard / Facebook.

April, Zenia Boulevard is excited to present the “God Save the Bee” promotion.

Until April 27, shoppers who present purchase receipts totalling a minimum of €20 will have the opportunity to participate in a unique game.

The challenge? Land the honey dipper in one of the bee’s honeycombs for a chance to win fantastic prizes centred around bees, ranging from seed kits to honey lip balms.

But that’s not all! Each prize comes with an educational bookmark highlighting the significance of bees and offering valuable tips for their preservation.

Join the fun at the designated game stand days in April: Saturday 13th, Saturday 20th, and Saturday 27th, from 12:00.PM to 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM to 9:00.PM.

Participation in this promotion is exclusively for individuals over 18 years old and members of the Loyalty Club or Employees’ Club.

If you are not a member, head to the website: zeniaboulevard.es.