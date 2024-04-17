By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 14:22

Cheers: Brit in Oz smashes pub crawl record. Image: Guinness World Records.

69-year-old David Clarkson, originally from the UK but living in Australia for over 40 years, set a new record by visiting 120 pubs in just 24 hours.

David beat the previous record of 99 pubs, held by Australians Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton.

He did this pub tour in Sydney, Australia.

David, a retired accountant from Lancashire, says his life revolves around “travel, drinking, and spreadsheets.”

He used his accounting skills to carefully plan his route using licensing data, tables, and Google Maps.

Driven by his love for exploring and the many interesting pubs in Sydney, David felt confident in taking on this challenge, citing his experience.

His journey started on Thursday, April 11, at midday, with a drink at the Captain Cook Hotel.

He walked to all 120 pubs on his list.

At each pub, David had to buy a drink and drink at least 125 ml of liquid.

He drank a total of 20 litres, mostly soft drinks and juices.

David had friends as witnesses at each pub, and staff signed his logbook.

Pete Fairbairn from Guinness World Records joined him at the start and end to verify his attempt.

David’s cheerful attitude caught the attention of other pub-goers, and he particularly enjoyed the speakeasy bars on Clarence Street.

He finished his journey the next day at the Sussex Garden Bar, less than a kilometre from where he started.

Pete reviewed the evidence and officially declared David the record holder, marking the end of his impressive achievement.