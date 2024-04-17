Lions party in the park

By John Ensor •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 20:06
Lions International logo
Credit: veralions/Facebook
Join the Vera Lions for a Party in the Park on April 28 at El Palmeral Park in Vera.
Enjoy a fantastic day out for just €5; children aged 12 and under enter free. Gates open at 1:00 pm, with music starting at 2:00 pm.
The event will feature a variety of artisan stalls alongside a selection of hot and cold food. There will be outstanding entertainment across two stages, featuring local artists who are generously donating their time to support the community. Come and show your support!
Tickets are available at the Lions shop in Turre, Next Stop Almeria in Los Gallardos, Girasol in Albox, CAT Services in Alfoquia, Forget Me Nots in Las Buganvillas, and Emporium de Zoe in Vera.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.