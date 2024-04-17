Lions party in the park

Trending:

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 20:06

Vera Lions invite you to a party

Lions International logo Credit: veralions/Facebook

Join the Vera Lions for a Party in the Park on April 28 at El Palmeral Park in Vera.

Enjoy a fantastic day out for just €5; children aged 12 and under enter free. Gates open at 1:00 pm, with music starting at 2:00 pm.

The event will feature a variety of artisan stalls alongside a selection of hot and cold food. There will be outstanding entertainment across two stages, featuring local artists who are generously donating their time to support the community. Come and show your support!

Tickets are available at the Lions shop in Turre, Next Stop Almeria in Los Gallardos, Girasol in Albox, CAT Services in Alfoquia, Forget Me Nots in Las Buganvillas, and Emporium de Zoe in Vera.

