Hospital Quirónsalud Elche and Quirónsalud Gran Alacant -Advanced ophthalmology

Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 15:11

Quirónsalud Elche and Quirónsalud Gran Alacant strengthen their services with the incorporation of a new team specialised in advanced ophthalmology

The new unit will be led by Dr. Cristian Fernández, a leader in cataract treatment with premium lens implants

Quironsalud Elche and Quirónsalud Gran Alacant strengthen their Ophthalmology service with the incorporation of a new team of ophthalmologists led by Dr. Cristian Fernández, in their commitment to offer comprehensive, quality and cutting-edge care for the visual health care of their patients.

Dr. Cristian Fernández, a leader in the province of Alicante in the treatment of ocular pathologies, has more than sixteen years of experience during which he has participated in fifteen medical research projects and is the author of more than 25 publications in books and scientific journals. Dr. Fernández is highly specialised in the surgical approach to cataracts with premium lens implantation and astigmatism, in addition to having extensive experience in the medical and surgical treatment of retinal and vitreous diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, epiretinal membrane or retinal detachment. among others.

Dr. Itziar Coloma, a leader in ocular plastic surgery and tear ducts; Dr. Alfredo Marchena, an expert in the medical and surgical treatment of glaucoma; and Dr. Ainhoa Fernández, a specialist in paediatric ophthalmology, strabismus, and treatment of amblyopia (lazy eye), complete the new team with which they intend to continue improving the quality of care provided to all their patients.

Technology and experience in the treatment of eye pathology

The Ophthalmology service of Quirónsalud Elche and Quirónsalud Gran Alacant aims to provide all the most effective and advanced medical care and surgical treatments for visual health care. Equipped with the latest technology for the diagnosis and treatment of multiple eye pathologies, it incorporates important innovations such as the implantation of multifocal and extended-range lenses in cataract surgery, laser therapy for glaucoma, micropulsed laser treatment for the retina, state-of-the-art laser surgery for myopia and astigmatism, and novel vision therapy for children and adults.

Quirónsalud in the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia

