By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 13:03

Orange extravaganza: Benimar festivities for King's Day celebrations. Image: Plaza Diferente.

On April 27, it’s King’s Day, a beloved national holiday in the Netherlands.

For those in search of festivities, Benimar is the perfect destination.

Starting at 9:00 AM, you can wander around the flea market at Plaza Diferente while enjoying delicious food and toe-tapping live music.

King’s Day commemorates the birthday of King Willem-Alexander.

During this celebration, partygoers generally dress in orange clothes.

But why orange? It all goes back to the royal lineage.

The Dutch royal family belongs to the House of Orange (Huis van Oranje), hence the national colour.

This tradition traces back to Willem of Orange, born Willem of Nassau-Dillenburg in 1533.

At 11, he inherited the Principality of Orange in France, becoming a sovereign monarch.

Renamed Willem of Orange-Nassau, he led the Dutch revolt against Spain.

When he seized the city of Den Briel from Spain, orange became a symbol of Dutch unity and pride.

Willem of Orange is revered as the Father of the Fatherland.

The King’s Day party, organised by Plaza Diferente, will take place at C./ Ramón y Cajal Local Nº.13, Centro Comercial Benimar, 03178 Benijófar.

For further details or to reserve a stall at the flea market, call +34 965 72 47 92.