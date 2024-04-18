Where quality meets affordability.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 17:35

One of the shops/ Credit: SC Furniture & Bedding

SC Furniture and Bedding, has been dedicated to providing customers with top-tier products at competitive prices since 1978.

Founded by Ron Chadwick, this family-run business has earned a renowned reputation for excellence in sales and service.

Expanding its offerings over the years, SC Furniture and Bedding now includes furniture alongside its premium bedding selection. With stores in both the UK and Spain, the company has a notable presence on the Costa Blanca, boasting two expansive shops in La Fuente and Ciudad Quesada, along with ample storage facilities for swift delivery across mainland Spain. Additionally, the newly launched online store ensures accessibility for all.

Their dedication to quality extends beyond their products to their customer service. They offer a diverse range of bedding including fitted sheets, flat sheets, platform and fitted valance sheets, pillowcases, mattress protectors, memory foam toppers, microfiber toppers, pillows, duvets in all UK sizes, duvet covers, curtains, cushion covers, towels, sofas, beds, mattresses, bedroom, and living room furniture, plus much, much more.

With direct sourcing from manufacturers, they ensure competitive prices without compromising on quality.

Their aim is clear: exceptional products and personalised service. With knowledgeable staff ready to assist both online and in-store, SC Furniture and Bedding is trusted by generations of satisfied customers.

SC Furniture and Bedding is where quality, affordability, and exceptional service await.

La Fuente Store: Local 5 Avenida Tiro de Pichón, La Fuente, Orihuela Costa

Ciudad Quesada Store: Calle Los Arcos 21, Ciudad Quesada

965 997 251 or 966 841 836

info@scfurnitureandbedding.com

https://scfurnitureandbedding.com/es/

SPONSORED