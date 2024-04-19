Charity and community at the May Fayre

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 12:03
Jalon Valley Help May Fayre
Credit: Peter Sockett
Jalon Valley Help´s biggest attended event is back again this spring, on May 19; an entertaining day of uplifting the local community.
From 10am until 2pm, people of all ages will gather for Jalon Valley Help´s annual May Fayre; a day filled with crafts, clothes, cuisine and entertainment.
Through this event, Jalon Valley Help continues to make contributions to the locals in need, regardless of age and nationality. Last year´s Fayre raised €24,000 which was forwarded to assist those in need in Jalon Valley and the surrounding area.
The ogranisation of volunteers has been making positive changes for more than 30 years and in 2017 received a plaque for its efforts from Jalon´s mayor. “There is no need to feel alone,” reminded the volunteers of Jalon Valley Help.
A variety of crafts, drinks, clothes, accessories games are awaiting you; accompanied by live music, with a chance to win prizes for the best scarecrow presented. Come to the May Fayre for a joyful time, contributing to the local charity and community.
To book a stall contact eventsjvh@gmail.com or 711 032 914.
Located at Xalo Fleamarket, Carretera CV-750, 61, Jalon
Find out more about Jalon Valley Help here.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.