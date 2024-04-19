Charity and community at the May Fayre

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 12:03

Jalon Valley Help May Fayre Credit: Peter Sockett

Jalon Valley Help´s biggest attended event is back again this spring, on May 19; an entertaining day of uplifting the local community.

From 10am until 2pm, people of all ages will gather for Jalon Valley Help´s annual May Fayre; a day filled with crafts, clothes, cuisine and entertainment.

Through this event, Jalon Valley Help continues to make contributions to the locals in need, regardless of age and nationality. Last year´s Fayre raised €24,000 which was forwarded to assist those in need in Jalon Valley and the surrounding area.

The ogranisation of volunteers has been making positive changes for more than 30 years and in 2017 received a plaque for its efforts from Jalon´s mayor. “There is no need to feel alone,” reminded the volunteers of Jalon Valley Help.

A variety of crafts, drinks, clothes, accessories games are awaiting you; accompanied by live music, with a chance to win prizes for the best scarecrow presented. Come to the May Fayre for a joyful time, contributing to the local charity and community.

To book a stall contact eventsjvh@gmail.com or 711 032 914.

Located at Xalo Fleamarket, Carretera CV-750, 61, Jalon

Find out more about Jalon Valley Help here.