Helsinki Airport: Best in Northern Europe

Helsinki Airport: Winners of the best airport in northern Europe.
What does it take to be the best airport?
Finland’s Helsinki-Vantaa Airport has recently won a prestigious accolade from Skytrax, the London-based organisation that monitors the quality and public perception of the aviation industry.
On Wednesday, April 17, Helsinki Airport was declared the best in Northern Europe for its passenger experience, an award presented to Finavia, the airport’s management company, at a ceremony in Frankfurt.
Ulla Serlenius, the Executive Director of Helsinki Airport, commented: ‘It is wonderful that air passengers have once again chosen Helsinki-Vantaa as the best airport in Northern Europe!’
Helsinki’s success is underpinned by its consistent recognition at various industry awards. Serlenius added: ‘Already this year, we have been able to celebrate the selection of Helsinki-Vantaa as the best airport in Europe in its size category. It is clear that our airport has a strong position among the best airports in the world.’
The accolade is based on a Skytrax survey, which assessed the services at over 550 airports globally from August 2023 to March 2024.
The survey focused on passenger feedback across several aspects including check-in, security, and the availability of shopping and dining options.
This in-depth analysis has showcased Helsinki Airport’s dedication to enhancing passenger services, following significant upgrades to its facilities.
‘Serlenius highlighted the strategic improvements at the airport, stating: ‘In 2023, for example, we increased the amount of liquids allowed at the security check to two litres, opened a total of 26 stores, restaurants and cafes at the airport and modernized baggage logistics.
‘It is no coincidence that last year we received the highest customer satisfaction marks in Helsinki-Vantaa’s history.’
2024 has indeed been an eventful year for Helsinki Airport, receiving several prestigious recognitions including being named the best European airport in its size category by the Airports Council International (ACI) and securing the fifth spot globally for business travellers in another Skytrax study.
This latest honour marks the seventh occasion Helsinki Airport has topped the list in Northern Europe. ‘Year after year, we remain among the best in the world, because we set our goals high and work long-term to achieve them,’ Serlenius concluded, emphasising the team effort behind these achievements.
