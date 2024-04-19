Insights on drought: Your views

Arantzazu, a spanish resident of Alicante, expressed her environmental concerns, stating, “I believe that the balance between humanity and the planet has been disrupted and needs to be restored. The dichotomy between progress in civilization and nature should disappear because humans are part of nature and will follow the same fate as dictated by the biosphere in which we live. This is a principle that should be embraced both individually by each of us and collectively by governments worldwide, as they are not doing enough to address the problem”.

Juan Jose, another local resident from the area, chimed in from San Juan Beach. “The lack of rain not only affects us in the shortages we have and will have in these months, which affect our daily lives. It also harms us in an area where its income depends on tourism, which will be affected. It could be considered to be distributed at a national level and have the possibility of using other energies and means to ensure the security of maintaining and producing large quantities of water that are stored or preserved for the future, but this must be at a national and even European level”.