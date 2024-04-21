A talk on holiday rental

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 19:44

Talk on holiday rentals Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Recently the laws governing holiday rentals have undergone some changes which many foreign residents of Mijas may not be aware of. To remedy this situation, the Foreigners Department of the Town Hall has prepared an informative talk on Thursday May 16 at 4pm.

As the councillor for Foreigners, Mario Bravo, said, “there are many people in this area of the Costa del Sol who do not live continuously in their homes and who rent them and therefore we want to explain to them the advantages and disadvantages of this change in legislation, so that they comply with it and also coordinate well with their communities of owners, so that the coexistence between owners and tenants in the short or long term is as peaceful as possible”, she said.

The meeting will take place at the Town Hall in La Cala and, although it is an open event, seats must be reserved by sending an email to frd@mijas.es. The meeting is being organised in collaboration with the law firm of María del Mar Núñez Alba and Marta Nacarino and will be followed by refreshments.