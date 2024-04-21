A talk on holiday rental

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 19:44
Talk on holiday rentals
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
Recently the laws governing holiday rentals have undergone some changes which many foreign residents of Mijas may not be aware of. To remedy this situation, the Foreigners Department of the Town Hall has prepared an informative talk on Thursday May 16 at 4pm.
As the councillor for Foreigners, Mario Bravo, said, “there are many people in this area of the Costa del Sol who do not live continuously in their homes and who rent them and therefore we want to explain to them the advantages and disadvantages of this change in legislation, so that they comply with it and also coordinate well with their communities of owners, so that the coexistence between owners and tenants in the short or long term is as peaceful as possible”, she said.
The meeting will take place at the Town Hall in La Cala and, although it is an open event, seats must be reserved by sending an email to frd@mijas.es. The meeting is being organised in collaboration with the law firm of María del Mar Núñez Alba and Marta Nacarino and will be followed by refreshments.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.