Almeria announces drought plan

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 20:54

Image of Jose Maria Martin. Credit: Subdelegacion-del-Gobierno-en-Almeria/Facebook.com

Almeria authorities have announced that local irrigators will receive fifty cubic hectometres of desalinated water amid the ongoing drought conditions.

During a press conference, the Government’s subdelegate for Almeria, Jose Maria Martin gave a detailed plan of action.

Martin announced there would be: ’24 cubic hectometres from the Carboneras desalination plant, 15 from the Dalias field desalination plant, plus Acuamed’s agreements with irrigators in Almeria so that five hectometres from the Torrevieja desalination plant and six from the Aguilas desalination plant reach the province of Almeria.’

This strategic water distribution aims to prevent shortages as the drier months approach. Martin acknowledged that the Government of Spain is ‘working intensely to especially guarantee that irrigators do not have problems’

He also confirmed that an additional sixteen cubic hectometres are reserved in the Segura Basin, available upon request by the Provincial Council.

Martin also shared optimistic news regarding the potential for increased water supply following recent rainfall, suggesting that forthcoming reports from the Tajo Segura and Guadalquivir Commissions might bring positive developments, possibly eliminating the need for water restrictions seen in other provinces.