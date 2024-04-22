Almeria’s greenhouses get artistic makeover

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 12:51

'The Great Wave' by Saype. Credit: saype_artiste/Instagram

This striking work of the short-lived art by the French artist Saype has recently been unveiled in El Ejido, using the sprawling plastic greenhouses of Almeria as his canvas.

Named ‘The Great Wave’, the piece features a child peering beneath a colossal wave of plastic, simulating the ocean.

Crafted on natural surfaces like grass, dirt, and sand, Saype’s work uses eco-friendly paint that he produces himself, ensuring it is biodegradable and environmentally safe. The paint, primarily made of chalk and charcoal, fades naturally due to weather conditions.

The artwork, a huge 50-meter fresco, was developed from a sketch and gives a realistic perspective, suggesting the child is properly scaled against the backdrop.

Given the vastness of Almeria’s plastic greenhouses, which are visible from Space, this installation not only showcases Saype’s artistic brilliance but also prompts a thought-provoking reflection on the consequences of the world’s consumption patterns.

Saype’s works highlight society’s fragility and have appeared in New York, Paris, Venice, Tokyo, Geneva, Cape Town, Turin, Nagasaki, Nairobi, Istanbul, Ouagadougou, Toledo, Miami… and now El Ejido.​​