Ca S’Amitger restaurant, Lluc

By Annette Christmas • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 20:54

Ca S'Amitger paellas Credit: Ca S'Amitger

Mallorcans are canny eaters and know good traditional Mallorcan food at a decent price when they see it.

Known as “the round bar” since the 1960s, Ca S’Amitger is a favourite place for groups of locals to meet up, sit indoors at long tables and enjoy a slap-up meal.

There is also a lovely outdoor terrace for smaller groups.

Information on karstic erosion, vultures

The location is fantastic, opposite a little information centre which explains a bit about vultures, karstic erosion and other natural phenomena from the surrounding countryside. It is also right by the main carpark of Lluc but away from the bustle of the Sanctuary tourism.

Great place for cyclists

This is the logical place for cyclists to stop off – or horse riders, for that matter!

As a family-run restaurant, the atmosphere is very friendly and inviting. It can get busy at peak times but service is always good. However, it is advisable to book, as space is quite limited.

Menu, Ca S’Amitger

Some of the specialities of the house are delicious frit de mé (lamb and potato stir-fry), frit de marisc (seafood stir-fry), snails, and baby squid (chipirones) as starters.

Main courses include tender and succulent slow-roasted goat, which coincidentally are plentiful in the area and feature as imposing trophies on the walls. Another treat is the emblematic sopes Mallorquines, a traditional cabbage dish on a bed of soggy bread which tastes far more delicious than it sounds. Then there are very creditable paellas.

Gluten-free options are also available.

The comfort food continues into dessert, with Crema Catalana, chocolate cake, and more.

A meal consisting of a starter, main course and dessert costs around €16 per person, on average.

Customers are clearly satisfied. Ana Maria S. says: “We thought it would be an average-quality, normal restaurant but we were actually pleasantly surprised. The mixed paella and arroz brut (sepia-stained black rice) were exquisite.”

And Maria Antonia F. says, “After a good walk Ca S’Amitger never disappoints with its Mallorcan food, fruit, snails or shoulder of lamb”.

Plaza Peregrins, 6,

Tel: 971 51 70 46