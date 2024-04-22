Lucky winner in Almeria

By John Ensor •
Updated: 22 Apr 2024 • 9:47
Image of a EuroMillions ticket.
Credit: Sergio Rojo/Shutterstock.com
Lady luck has favoured the province of Almeria once again.
Earlier this April, a local man secured a prize of €2,000 a month for five years through Eurodreams, and another resident from Nijar won half a million euros with ONCE scratch cards. Now, the EuroMillions draw has brought yet another substantial prize to the area.
The excitement unfolded during the draw on Friday, April 19, as EuroMillions made its way through Almeria. Although the colossal ‘Eurobote’ jackpot of over €120 million remained unclaimed, which has now soared to €133 million, a significant prize was awarded in the Poniente region of Almeria.
The prize went to a ticket holder which was sold at Receiving Office number 5,560, located on Avenida Carlos III in Aguadulce, within the Roquetas de Mar municipality.
While the jackpot eluded capture, the second-tier winner did manage to match 5 numbers and one star, netting over €900,000. In addition, 11 others won nearly €20,000 each in the third category.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
