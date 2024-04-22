Terra Mitica’s early opening

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 9:06

Inferno roller coaster in the Rome section in Terra Mitica

Terra Mitica, the renowned amusement park located in Benidorm, has boldly advanced its opening date to May 17 this year.

Opening its gates two weeks earlier than last year and nearly three weeks ahead of 2022, Terra Mitica welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in over thirty attractions and spectacular shows.

Flexible operating hours

Flexible operating hours ensure plenty of opportunity to enjoy the park’s offerings, with varying schedules according to the season. Initially open from Friday to Sunday, Terra Mitica expands to Wednesday to Sunday as the season progresses. From June 17 to September 8, the park operates daily, before transitioning back to weekends until its closure on November 3.

Thrilling adventures await

Embark on thrilling adventures with Terra Mitica’s star attractions. Experience the exhilarating drops of ‘The Fury of Triton’ in the Greece section, or take flight on ‘The Flight of the Phoenix’, reaching heights of 54 meters and speeds of 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. Brace yourself for ‘Inferno’s’ daring 360º spins and speeds of 60 km/h, or feel the rush of ‘Synkop’ as you soar at 90 km/h, enjoying panoramic views of Benidorm Bay. Don’t miss ‘Titanide’, boasting 5 exhilarating 360º loops and speeds of 100 km/h.

Fun for everyone

Terra Mitica caters to children as well, with attractions like Akuatiti and Synkopin tailored to their age. Zones specifically designed for kids, such as Cuca Park and the Roma area, ensure fun for the whole family.